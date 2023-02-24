UK Defense Head Says There Will Be No Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Kiev in Near Future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United Kingdom will no supply fighter jets such as Eurofighter Typhoon to Kiev in the near future, as this would require sending UK engineers and pilots to Ukraine, London is not ready for this, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"We are not going to send our own Typhoon jets in the short term to Ukraine, we have been quite clear about that," Wallace told Sky news.

Sending fighter jets "comes with hundreds of people ... engineers, pilots," the official noted.

"The West is not going to be putting troops into Ukraine in those scales ... we are not going to do this ... at this current stage," Wallace added.