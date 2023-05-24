UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Arrives In Kiev On Unannounced Visit - Ukrainian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Kiev on an unannounced visit to discuss military cooperation, including arms supplies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"I was glad to host my great friend Ben Wallace, @BWallaceMP ... We had a very meaningful discussion focused on priorities for increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly providing long-range weapons such as Storm Shadow," Reznikov tweeted.

He also said that the sides discussed Ukraine's accession to NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula. The Ukrainian minister also expressed gratitude to the British people for its support.

Besides, Wallace said that it was his pleasure to travel to Kiev and speak with Ukrainian military officers, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Both ministers also met with soldiers who had received training in the UK and used Storm Shadow missiles in combat.

On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

