UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans to Give Iran Military Equipment in Return for Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia allegedly intends to send advanced military components to Iran in return for its drone shipments for the Russian military in Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"Iran has become Russia's top military backer.

In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both middle East and international security," Wallace told the House of Commons.

At the same time, the secretary gave no evidence and provided no details regarding these allegations, only saying that "we must expose that deal."

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.