UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans To Give Iran Military Equipment In Return For Drones

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 09:30 PM

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says Russia Plans to Give Iran Military Equipment in Return for Drones

Russia allegedly intends to send advanced military components to Iran in return for its drone shipments for the Russian military in Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia allegedly intends to send advanced military components to Iran in return for its drone shipments for the Russian military in Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"Iran has become Russia's top military backer.

In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both middle East and international security," Wallace told the House of Commons.

At the same time, the secretary gave no evidence and provided no details regarding these allegations, only saying that "we must expose that deal."

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Same Wallace United Kingdom Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: gove ..

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: governor

2 minutes ago
 Senator accuses KP govt's 'incompetence' over prov ..

Senator accuses KP govt's 'incompetence' over province' 'deteriorating' security ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC directs secretary to decide application agains ..

LHC directs secretary to decide application against ban on film 'Joyland'

2 minutes ago
 US Senate Could Take Up $1.7 Trillion Omnibus As S ..

US Senate Could Take Up $1.7 Trillion Omnibus As Soon as Today to Avoid Shutdown ..

2 minutes ago
 Egyptian Government Denies Rumors About Its Intent ..

Egyptian Government Denies Rumors About Its Intention to Sell Suez Canal

8 minutes ago
 Over 30 Terrorists Killed in Special Operation in ..

Over 30 Terrorists Killed in Special Operation in Pakistan - Defense Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.