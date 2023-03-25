UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use Of Tiktok Despite Ban From Gov't Devices

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 09:16 PM

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use of Tiktok Despite Ban From Gov't Devices

The UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Saturday defended the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok by his department despite its ban from government devices, saying that the application helps to globally communicate the activities of the UK troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Saturday defended the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok by his department despite its ban from government devices, saying that the application helps to globally communicate the activities of the UK troops.

Earlier in March, the UK government banned officials from installing TikTok on government devices due to security reasons. However, the ban does not apply to personal devices.

"The Ministry of Defence (MOD) TikTok account has been implemented to communicate globally the ongoing efforts of the UK Armed Forces, including our work with nine partner nations, to train Ukrainian soldiers and prepare them for frontline combat," Wallace said in a statement published on the UK parliament's website.

Wallace also said that the defense ministry's publishing model provided the department's employees with an opportunity to share the content on TikTok without being logged into the application when using an official device.

"Communications on social media are delivered by separate systems through a small number of communications staff. TikTok communications, like all social media publishing, are delivered via third-party software and no Government (or personal) devices are being used to publish or monitor the platform directly," Wallace said.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.

Related Topics

China Parliament Social Media European Union Wallace United Kingdom February March All From Government Share

Recent Stories

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from p ..

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison

10 minutes ago
 Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

10 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up th ..

Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up their stalls in bachat bazaars

10 minutes ago
 At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: A ..

At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: ABC News

10 minutes ago
 South Africa's Miller hits quick 48 against West I ..

South Africa's Miller hits quick 48 against West Indies

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.