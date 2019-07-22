UK Defense Minister Discusses Persian Gulf Stability With Iraqi Prime Minister Over Phone

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi discussed in a phone conversation on Monday the need to achieve regional stability in the Persian Gulf, Mahdi's press service said.

"UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt called Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the means to strengthen them. Both sides also confirmed the need to achieve security and stability in the Persian Gulf region," the statement said.

Morduant and Mahdi also discussed the importance of securing free marine navigation for ships in the region and both sides agreed to cooperate to achieve these goals.

Tension in the Gulf region have been on the rise. Most recently, on Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe, while the tanker is docked in the port.

The seizure of Stena Impero was condemned by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France.