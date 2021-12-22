UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Meets NATO General Secretary To Discuss Ukraine - Ministry

UK Defense Minister Meets NATO General Secretary to Discuss Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The UK defense minister, Ben Wallace, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the situation near Ukraine's border, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

"The Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP spoke to NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg this afternoon to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border. The UK and NATO are united in support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Wallace noted that the United Kingdom and NATO will continue to observe the escalation of the situation near Ukraine's border and stressed to "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border."

Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports on Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory.

On Monday, Wallace said that in case of escalation on Ukraine's border, it is unlikely for any member country of the alliance to send its troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia, because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member. Therefore, he added, member countries are doing everything in their power to prevent such an event, like imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has been aspiring to join NATO since the 2008 Bucharest summit when the alliance agreed that both Ukraine and Georgia would one day become its members, however neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.

