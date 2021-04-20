UrduPoint.com
UK Defense Minister Mercer Plans To Resign - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

UK Defense Minister Mercer Plans to Resign - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Johnny Mercer, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence, people and veterans, plans to resign from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to Sky News, Mercer, who is the member of parliament for Plymouth Moor View, plans to meet with Johnson within the next few hours to explain his decision and tender his resignation.

