UK Defense Minister Says He Will Visit Moscow Soon To Hold Talks With Russia's Shoigu
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 05:40 AM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC broadcaster that he would visit Moscow soon to hold talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The minister stressed he had low expectations from these negotiations, adding that there is still a chance to prevent Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"I'm not optimistic," he added.