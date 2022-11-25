UK Defense Minister Says Ukraine Must Press Ahead With Offensive Through Winter Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Ukraine to "keep up the momentum" and continue its offensive against the Russian forces through the winter months.

"It would be in the Ukraine's interest to maintain momentum through the winter," he told The Daily Beast news website after claiming that Ukraine had the advantage in training, equipment and personnel.

"They have 300,000 pieces of arctic warfare kit, from the international community," Wallace said, a crucial requirement for staging a winter offensive.

This runs counter to what NATO deputy chief Mircea Geoana said last week. The Romanian told an EU-NATO forum that the alliance did not expect Ukrainians to make any "massive breakthroughs" on the battlefield before spring arrived. NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said allies would prioritize bolstering Ukraine's air defense after the fatal crash of a missile in Poland.