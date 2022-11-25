UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Says Ukraine Must Press Ahead With Offensive Through Winter Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UK Defense Minister Says Ukraine Must Press Ahead With Offensive Through Winter Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Ukraine to "keep up the momentum" and continue its offensive against the Russian forces through the winter months.

"It would be in the Ukraine's interest to maintain momentum through the winter," he told The Daily Beast news website after claiming that Ukraine had the advantage in training, equipment and personnel.

"They have 300,000 pieces of arctic warfare kit, from the international community," Wallace said, a crucial requirement for staging a winter offensive.

This runs counter to what NATO deputy chief Mircea Geoana said last week. The Romanian told an EU-NATO forum that the alliance did not expect Ukrainians to make any "massive breakthroughs" on the battlefield before spring arrived. NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said allies would prioritize bolstering Ukraine's air defense after the fatal crash of a missile in Poland.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Wallace Alliance United Kingdom Poland From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

30 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.