UK Defense Minister To Arrive In Moscow On Friday To Hold 2+2 Talks - Downing Street

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:40 AM

UK Defense Minister to Arrive in Moscow on Friday to Hold 2+2 Talks - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace will arrive in Moscow on Friday to take part in the 2+2 talks between the UK and Russian foreign and defense ministers, Downing Street said.

On Wednesday, the UK Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti that  Wallace planned to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on February 11.

"The Foreign Secretary is in Moscow today and the Defence Secretary will be there tomorrow for talks with their counterparts.

They will stress the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggressive campaign of hybrid warfare and engage in meaningful talks," Downing Street said in a statement.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

