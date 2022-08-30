UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Close To Agreeing Deal With BAE To Build Five New Warships - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defense is close to agreeing a deal with BAE Systems to build five new warships - Type 26 frigates, The Telegraph reported.

The multibillion contract is expected to be completed within the next few years, it said.

"We are currently working through our proposal for the second batch of Type 26 frigates, comprising a further five to make a total of eight. The contract is expected to be awarded in the early 2020s," a BAE spokesman said.

Managing director of BAE's naval ships business Simon Lister said the company had been in talks with the UK government for the past 18 months.

"We're in the final phase of that negotiation but it hasn't yet concluded," Lister said.

