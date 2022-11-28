UK Defense Ministry Confirms Delivery of Brimstone-2 Missiles to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed on Sunday that it supplied precision-guided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph said that these laser-guided missiles, which have double the range of the previous model, were sent to Ukraine. The United Kingdom delivered first Brimstone 1 missiles about six months ago.

"As part of its aid package, the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles, a precision-guided missile, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the defense ministry tweeted.

The text was accompanied by a video showing the transportation of the missiles.

The ministry did not specify how many projectiles were delivered.

Earlier this month, the defense ministry said it would shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles, adding that the delivery will include missiles and launchers capable of destroying air targets, such as drones and cruise missiles.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that military aid to Ukraine has made NATO allies and partners part of its conflict with Ukraine. The Kremlin says that the flow of weapons to the country will only delay a negotiated solution.