UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Confirms Delivery Of Brimstone-2 Missiles To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UK Defense Ministry Confirms Delivery of Brimstone-2 Missiles to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed on Sunday that it supplied precision-guided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph said that these laser-guided missiles, which have double the range of the previous model, were sent to Ukraine. The United Kingdom delivered first Brimstone 1 missiles about six months ago.

"As part of its aid package, the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles, a precision-guided missile, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the defense ministry tweeted.

The text was accompanied by a video showing the transportation of the missiles.

The ministry did not specify how many projectiles were delivered.

Earlier this month, the defense ministry said it would shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles, adding that the delivery will include missiles and launchers capable of destroying air targets, such as drones and cruise missiles.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that military aid to Ukraine has made NATO allies and partners part of its conflict with Ukraine. The Kremlin says that the flow of weapons to the country will only delay a negotiated solution.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

15 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.