UK Defense Ministry Decries BBC Broadcast on SAS Alleged War Crimes in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defence has condemned the BBC for alleging that the UK Special Air Service (SAS) committed numerous war crimes during the operation in Afghanistan, saying the unsubstantiated report endangers the lives of British soldiers.

"We believe that BBC Panorama's episode about SAS operations in Afghanistan, scheduled for broadcast Tuesday 12 July 2022, jumps to unjustified conclusions from allegations that have already been fully investigated," the defense ministry's press office said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, an "extensive and independent investigation" into the conduct of UK troops in Afghanistan has not revealed any abuses, with the ministry informing the BBC accordingly, the statement added.

"Neither investigation found sufficient evidence to prosecute. Insinuating otherwise is irresponsible, incorrect and puts our brave Armed Forces personnel at risk both in the field and reputationally," the ministry said.

According to the Times newspaper, the forthcoming episode of BBC Panorama is the culmination of a four-year-long investigation, which will unveil new findings and witness testimony. The BBC alleges that it has discovered 54 suspicious killings by the UK SAS unit during a single six-month tour to Afghanistan in 2010-2011.

The BBC said that the episode entitled "SAS Death Squads Exposed: A British War Crime?", which is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Tuesday, will divulge the results of the investigation of a series of raids, in which UK SAS fighters killed unarmed people after they surrendered, suspecting that these killing were in fact extrajudicial executions.