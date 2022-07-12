UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Decries BBC Broadcast On SAS Alleged War Crimes In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

UK Defense Ministry Decries BBC Broadcast on SAS Alleged War Crimes in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defence has condemned the BBC for alleging that the UK Special Air Service (SAS) committed numerous war crimes during the operation in Afghanistan, saying the unsubstantiated report endangers the lives of British soldiers.

"We believe that BBC Panorama's episode about SAS operations in Afghanistan, scheduled for broadcast Tuesday 12 July 2022, jumps to unjustified conclusions from allegations that have already been fully investigated," the defense ministry's press office said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, an "extensive and independent investigation" into the conduct of UK troops in Afghanistan has not revealed any abuses, with the ministry informing the BBC accordingly, the statement added.

"Neither investigation found sufficient evidence to prosecute. Insinuating otherwise is irresponsible, incorrect and puts our brave Armed Forces personnel at risk both in the field and reputationally," the ministry said.

According to the Times newspaper, the forthcoming episode of BBC Panorama is the culmination of a four-year-long investigation, which will unveil new findings and witness testimony. The BBC alleges that it has discovered 54 suspicious killings by the UK SAS unit during a single six-month tour to Afghanistan in 2010-2011.

The BBC said that the episode entitled "SAS Death Squads Exposed: A British War Crime?", which is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Tuesday, will divulge the results of the investigation of a series of raids, in which UK SAS fighters killed unarmed people after they surrendered, suspecting that these killing were in fact extrajudicial executions.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter United Kingdom July From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.