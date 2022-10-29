UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Denies Involvement In Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The UK Ministry of Defence has dismissed Russia's statements on the Royal Navy's involvement in the terrorist acts on the Nord Stream pipelines in September and the Saturday drone attack in Sevastopol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The UK Ministry of Defence has dismissed Russia's statements on the Royal Navy's involvement in the terrorist acts on the Nord Stream pipelines in September and the Saturday drone attack in Sevastopol.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Ukraine carried out a terrorist act against ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in the Sevastopol naval station, using nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime unmanned vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said. All air targets were successfully eliminated. The ministry stressed that the attacked ships were involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor" as part of the Black Sea grain deal that unlocked export of foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports.

The Russian defense ministry maintains that the preparation of the drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.

The same group of UK nationals took part in planning, ensuring and conducting a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on September 26.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the UK ministry said, dubbing Russia's statements an "invented story."

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and fuel leakage were detected along both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Initial investigations by Swedish and Danish authorities pointed toward likely sabotage, leading the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the incident as an act of international terrorism.

