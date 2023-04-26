UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Denies Providing Assistance Ukraine's Azov Battalion

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) UK troops have provided no assistance to Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappey said on Wednesday.

"No," Heappey said in a written answer to the question on whether UK military personnel in Ukraine had given any advice or assistance to the Azov battalion since February 24, 2022.

In response to another question regarding the reasons of the presence of UK forces in Ukraine, Heappey stated that the troops were in Ukraine to "support the UK's diplomatic presence in the country" and train Ukraine's troops.

At the same time, the UK official declined to say how many troops the UK had deployed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the month, The Guardian reported, citing leaked US military documents, that the UK had deployed 50 special forces to Ukraine in February-March 2023.

In August 2022, the Russian Supreme Court designated Azov as a terrorist organization. According to the Russian Prosecutor General's office, Azov militants use prohibited means and methods of warfare and are complicit in the torture of civilians and killings of children.

