UK Defense Ministry Fails To Deliver On New Equipment Delivery To Army - London

The UK Defense Ministry had failed the Ajax program aimed at the supply of the army with enhanced armored vehicles in accordance with NATO requirements, resulting in new threats to the national security, the UK Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said on Friday

The committee said that the Ajax program was launched in 2010 to "transform the Army's surveillance and reconnaissance capability." Under the program, the ministry had signed a 5.5 billion Pounds ($6.9 billion) contract with General Dynamics Land Systems UK for the design, production, and maintenance of over 580 Ajax armored vehicles. The program was due for implementation in 2017, but the ministry later pushed the target date to June 2021.

"The Ministry of Defense has once again made fundamental mistakes in its planning and management of a major equipment program and is failing to deliver the enhanced armored vehicles capability that the Army needs to better protect the nation and meet its NATO commitments," the PAC said in a report, published by the UK Parliament.

However, the PAC noted that the ministry had failed to meet the new target as well since it had paid the contractor only 3.

2 billion pounds for just 26 Ajax vehicles by December 2021 and still does not know "how to fix noise and vibration problems two years after identifying they were injuring soldiers using the tanks."

"The Ajax tanks program has been deeply flawed from the outset and the PAC now seriously doubts it can be recovered within existing costs and commercial arrangements," PAC Chair Meg Hillier said in a statement, adding that "Enough is enough - the MoD must fix or fail this program, before more risk to our national security and more billions of taxpayers' money wasted."

The statement says further that the program is more than a year behind the schedule, meaning that "soldiers will have to use existing outdated vehicles for longer" while the program itself faces "significant pressure." Moreover, the commission said that the ministry and the contractor continue to dispute over the payment while the trials of the vehicles had been indefinitely postponed until the revealed problems are resolved.

