UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Defense Ministry Inks $3.2Bln Equipment Deal To Secure 4,000 Jobs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

UK Defense Ministry Inks $3.2Bln Equipment Deal to Secure 4,000 Jobs

The UK Defense Ministry has signed a new deal worth 2.4 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) with the BAE Systems manufacturer to equip the country's military with essential weapons, Defense Minister Jeremy Quin said on Monday, adding that the agreement envisions the preservation of 4,000 jobs across the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry has signed a new deal worth 2.4 billion Pounds ($3.2 billion) with the BAE Systems manufacturer to equip the country's military with essential weapons, Defense Minister Jeremy Quin said on Monday, adding that the agreement envisions the preservation of 4,000 jobs across the United Kingdom.

The deal, named the Next Generation Munitions Solution (NGMS), envisions the development of nearly 40 munitions for the UK military, including small arms, mortars, ammunition, artillery and tank shells.

"This vital multi-billion-pound contract will provide our service men and women with fire power on the front line for years to come whilst investing in British industry, British jobs and British infrastructure," Quin said, as quoted in the UK government's press release.

The minister added that the NGMS is a "crucial" investment amid the coronavirus-fueled economic crisis as hundreds of thousands of UK citizens are employed in the defense industry.

The new contract will deliver "about" a half of all defense ministry's total general munitions portfolio, maximize military capacity and reduce cost, according to Quin.

Related Topics

Fire United Kingdom Tank Women All Government Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

PDM leaders have no sympathy for people

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Gwadar

2 minutes ago

HIV prevention efforts remain slow to reach 2020 t ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Has Options to Decide on Troops Level Reduct ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al ..

43 minutes ago

&#039;Seeds of the Union&#039; to be screened by l ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.