UK Defense Ministry Inks $3.2Bln Equipment Deal to Secure 4,000 Jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry has signed a new deal worth 2.4 billion Pounds ($3.2 billion) with the BAE Systems manufacturer to equip the country's military with essential weapons, Defense Minister Jeremy Quin said on Monday, adding that the agreement envisions the preservation of 4,000 jobs across the United Kingdom.

The deal, named the Next Generation Munitions Solution (NGMS), envisions the development of nearly 40 munitions for the UK military, including small arms, mortars, ammunition, artillery and tank shells.

"This vital multi-billion-pound contract will provide our service men and women with fire power on the front line for years to come whilst investing in British industry, British jobs and British infrastructure," Quin said, as quoted in the UK government's press release.

The minister added that the NGMS is a "crucial" investment amid the coronavirus-fueled economic crisis as hundreds of thousands of UK citizens are employed in the defense industry.

The new contract will deliver "about" a half of all defense ministry's total general munitions portfolio, maximize military capacity and reduce cost, according to Quin.