UK Defense Ministry Intends To Create New 'Global Response Force' - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UK Defense Ministry Intends to Create New 'Global Response Force' - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The UK Defense Ministry intends to create a new "global response force" that will increase London's ability to respond to the crisis in a short time, the UK Government said on Tuesday.

"This includes establishing a new Defence 'Global Response Force' which will dramatically increase our ability to physically respond to a crisis at very short notice, either because we are already present or by deploying more rapidly," the statement said.

The new model will combine UK's deployed and high-readiness forces, according to the government.

"The Global Response Force will complement the NATO Force Model by bringing together the UK's deployed and high-readiness forces under a single command. It will be able to draw on capabilities from every domain - land, sea, air, cyber and space - to ensure we can respond quickly and fully everywhere in the world," the statement read.

