UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry On Kabul Explosion: We Are Studying Impact On Evacuation

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

UK Defense Ministry on Kabul Explosion: We Are Studying Impact on Evacuation

The UK Defense Ministry said, commenting on the explosion at Kabul airport, that it was working to establish what happened there and was figuring out how this would affect the evacuation

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The UK Defense Ministry said, commenting on the explosion at Kabul airport, that it was working to establish what happened there and was figuring out how this would affect the evacuation.

"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the ministry said.

"Our Primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident," it added.

