UK Defense Ministry On Russia's Illegal Border Crossing Claim: It Was Peaceful Passage

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

UK Defense Ministry on Russia's Illegal Border Crossing Claim: It Was Peaceful Passage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The UK Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday, commenting on Moscow's statement about the illegal border crossing by UK destroyer Defender, that no waning shots were fired, and also emphasized that the vessel did not violate international law.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters. The UK embassy's attache was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the UK Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

