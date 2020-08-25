UK Defense Ministry Plans to Give Up Tanks to Cut Costs, Focus on Cyberwarfare - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United Kingdom's defense chiefs are considering scrapping tanks as part of a proposal to cut costs and modernize the armed forces, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the London-based daily, the country's government is exploring such a possibility due to the rising cost of upgrading the Challenger 2 tanks and the 388 Warrior armored fighting vehicles, which were deemed obsolete last year. The UK's Ministry of Defense suggests that the changing nature of warfare requires large investments in cyber weapons, space and other advanced technologies, the newspaper noted.

Talks on getting rid of the tanks are said to be part of the government's review of foreign policy, defense and security, which is due to conclude in November.

"We know that a number of bold decisions need to be taken in order to properly protect British security and rebalance defence interests to meet the new threats we face," the newspaper cited a government source as saying.

The daily also suggests that London is already in talks with its NATO partners about the proposal to give up tanks and overhaul its military contribution to the alliance.

The UK will focus on excelling in attack aviation and will offer its allies 50 Apache helicopters, as well as heavy-lift refuelling and battlefield reconnaissance helicopters, the media outlet added.