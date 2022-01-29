UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Prepared New Scenarios Of Constraining Russia - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 04:30 AM

UK Defense Ministry Prepared New Scenarios of Constraining Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The UK Defense Ministry has prepared new scenarios of constraining Russia, including sending more NATO troops to Eastern Europe, which will be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this week, a source told Sputnik.

"These significant interventions (new sanctions against Russia) come after the Prime Minister asked defence and security chiefs to consider further defensive military options in Europe during a high level intelligence briefing on the situation last week," the source said.

"In a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, top military brass set out a range of options to mitigate against growing Russian aggression in the region, including fresh deployments and bolstering of NATO's defences. The Prime Minister is considering those options this weekend," the source added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Europe United Kingdom Top

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

4 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

4 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

4 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

4 hours ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>