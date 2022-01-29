UK Defense Ministry Prepared New Scenarios of Constraining Russia - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The UK Defense Ministry has prepared new scenarios of constraining Russia, including sending more NATO troops to Eastern Europe, which will be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this week, a source told Sputnik.

"These significant interventions (new sanctions against Russia) come after the Prime Minister asked defence and security chiefs to consider further defensive military options in Europe during a high level intelligence briefing on the situation last week," the source said.

"In a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, top military brass set out a range of options to mitigate against growing Russian aggression in the region, including fresh deployments and bolstering of NATO's defences. The Prime Minister is considering those options this weekend," the source added.