UK Defense Ministry Says Brimstone Missiles Could Be Supplied to Ukraine in a Few Weeks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said in parliament his country will be able to supply Brimstone missiles to Ukraine "in the next few weeks."

The missiles are intended for use against land and sea targets that are moving fast. They are usually fired from aircraft.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.