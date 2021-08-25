UK Defense Ministry Says Evacuation From Kabul to Continue While Security Situation Allows

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The evacuation from Afghanistan will continue as long as the security situation allows, the exact date of the end of the evacuation flights from Afghanistan has not yet been set, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, more than 1,000 UK troops are currently stationed in Kabul.

Since August 13, as part of Operation Pitting, 9,226 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

This number includes embassy staff, UK citizens, persons eligible to participate in the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and a number of citizens from partner countries, it said.

It is added that as part of Operation Pitting, the UK has evacuated more than 5,500 Afghans and their family members under the ARAP program.