UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Ministry Says Evacuation From Kabul To Continue While Security Situation Allows

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

UK Defense Ministry Says Evacuation From Kabul to Continue While Security Situation Allows

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The evacuation from Afghanistan will continue as long as the security situation allows, the exact date of the end of the evacuation flights from Afghanistan has not yet been set, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, more than 1,000 UK troops are currently stationed in Kabul.

Since August 13, as part of Operation Pitting, 9,226 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

This number includes embassy staff, UK citizens, persons eligible to participate in the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and a number of citizens from partner countries, it said.

It is added that as part of Operation Pitting, the UK has evacuated more than 5,500 Afghans and their family members under the ARAP program.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United Kingdom August Family From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

38 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

43 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

43 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

43 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.