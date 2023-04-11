Close
UK Defense Ministry Says Leaked Pentagon Documents Contain Inaccuracies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:19 PM

A spokesperson for the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that leaked documents allegedly containing secret Pentagon information contained many inaccuracies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) A spokesperson for the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that leaked documents allegedly containing secret Pentagon information contained many inaccuracies.

"The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.

Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation," the spokesperson said in a statement shared by the ministry on Twitter.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea.

