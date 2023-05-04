UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extremely Rare'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey acknowledged on Thursday that there are cases when weapons supplied by the United Kingdom to Ukraine were resold before reaching the battlefield, though they are "extremely rare."

"We have robust procedures in place to ensure that all equipment and munitions routed through the International Donor Coordination Centre are handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While there have been isolated reports, the diversion of equipment gifted to Ukraine away from the front line, is extremely rare," Heappey said in a written response to a question from lawmaker Kenny MacAskill about resale cases of UK weapons before they reach the frontline.

In late April, US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh said that the Western countries are aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine are ending up in illicit markets, but their media are deliberately silent about it.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.