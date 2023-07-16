Open Menu

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Interflex

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The UK Defense Ministry said that it had already trained 18,000 Ukrainian recruits as part of the multinational operation Interflex in the year since it was launched.

"Op (Operation) Interflex, the UK-led infantry training of Ukrainian volunteers, has so far trained 18,000 recruits. Launched on 26 June 2022, Op Interflex teaches Ukrainians how to survive and be lethal in their fight against the illegal invasion of their homeland," the ministry tweeted.

In April, the ministry said that over 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers had undergone training in the UK, with a total of 20,000 recruits expected to be fully trained in 2023.

 

Operation Interflex is a UK-led multinational operation aimed at training and supporting Ukrainian forces amid Russia's military operation that started in February last year. Countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden also participate in the mission.

