UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation Interflex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom said on Thursday that it had already trained over 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the UK territory as part of operation Interflex and planned to train a total of 20,000 recruits this year.

"Operation Interflex continues to train personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and has so far trained over 10,000 recruits. The UK's support to Ukraine remains steadfast as we aim to train 20,000 recruits in 2023," the ministry tweeted.

On Sunday, the UK ministry stated that it had completed the training of the second group of Ukrainian troops on the AS-90 self-propelled gun.

Operation Interflex launched in July 2022 is a UK-led multinational operation aimed at training and supporting Ukrainian forces amid Russia's military operation that started in February last year. Countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden also participate in the mission.