UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Tank Crews Complete Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukrainian tank crews have completed their training on the Challenger 2 and AS90 tanks in the United Kingdom and returned to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

"Ukrainian tank crews have completed training in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia's illegal invasion," the defense ministry said on Twitter.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.