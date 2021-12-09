UK Defense Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis

(@imziishan)

The UK will send 140 military engineers to Poland to help the country suffering from irregular migration at the border with Belarus," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The UK will send 140 military engineers to Poland to help the country suffering from irregular migration at the border with Belarus," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday,

"(A total od) 140 military engineers are deploying to Poland to provide specialist support in response to the pressures from irregular migration at the Belarus border," the ministry said in a statement.

"Specialists from the 32 Engineer Regiment, the Royal Engineers, will provide bilateral support to Poland, a NATO ally and key European partner. Personnel will support Polish troops with specific engineering tasks along the border including infrastructure support and repairing access roads, as well as planning support," the statement read.