UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Defense Ministry Signs $238 Mln Contract To Improve Helicopter Pilot Training

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

UK Defense Ministry Signs $238 Mln Contract to Improve Helicopter Pilot Training

The UK Defense Ministry signed a 183 million pound sterling ($238.9 million) contract with Ascent Flight Training Management to enhance its helicopter training, the ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry signed a 183 million pound sterling ($238.9 million) contract with Ascent Flight Training Management to enhance its helicopter training, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"The MOD's [Ministry of Defense] UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) has signed a 183 million contract to boost training services for new Rotary Wing pilots ... The Rotary Wing contract amendment was signed by UKMFTS - part of Defence, Equipment & Support (DE&S) - and Ascent Flight Training Management Ltd, which delivers pilot training for the UKMFTS in a partnering arrangement," the ministry said in a statement.

The money will be used to provide an uplift of four new Airbus H145 helicopters, a cutting-edge flight simulator, and improve training infrastructure.

"This 183 million boost for our helicopter training will see our student pilots benefit from an ultra-modern simulator, new infrastructure at RAF Shawbury and four brand-new Airbus H145 helicopters. These crucial upgrades will help our students become the finest helicopter pilots in the world," Minister for Defence Procurement James Heappey said.

The UKMFTS program was launched in 2009 as a public-private partnership between the Defense Ministry and Ascent Flight Training, which is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin aerospace company and Babcock International engineering services company, to provide high-quality defense training.

Related Topics

UK World Student Company Money From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

16 minutes ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

NATO Chief Confident About Trans-Atlantic Bond Des ..

3 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

2 hours ago

Fitch Revises Rusal's Outlook to Negative, Affirms ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.