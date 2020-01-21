UK Defense Ministry Signs $238 Mln Contract to Improve Helicopter Pilot Training

The UK Defense Ministry signed a 183 million pound sterling ($238.9 million) contract with Ascent Flight Training Management to enhance its helicopter training, the ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry signed a 183 million pound sterling ($238.9 million) contract with Ascent Flight Training Management to enhance its helicopter training, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"The MOD's [Ministry of Defense] UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) has signed a 183 million contract to boost training services for new Rotary Wing pilots ... The Rotary Wing contract amendment was signed by UKMFTS - part of Defence, Equipment & Support (DE&S) - and Ascent Flight Training Management Ltd, which delivers pilot training for the UKMFTS in a partnering arrangement," the ministry said in a statement.

The money will be used to provide an uplift of four new Airbus H145 helicopters, a cutting-edge flight simulator, and improve training infrastructure.

"This 183 million boost for our helicopter training will see our student pilots benefit from an ultra-modern simulator, new infrastructure at RAF Shawbury and four brand-new Airbus H145 helicopters. These crucial upgrades will help our students become the finest helicopter pilots in the world," Minister for Defence Procurement James Heappey said.

The UKMFTS program was launched in 2009 as a public-private partnership between the Defense Ministry and Ascent Flight Training, which is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin aerospace company and Babcock International engineering services company, to provide high-quality defense training.