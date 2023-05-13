UK Defense Ministry to Cut Troop Strength in Favor of Artillery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The UK Defense Ministry intends to reduce the size of the army in favor of artillery, despite pressure from senior military officials who oppose such measures, The Times reported on Friday.

Next month, the ministry will publish a document outlining the government's long-term plans for the armed forces, including re-balancing the army to reduce infantry numbers in favor of artillery, the report said.

In 2021, the United Kingdom announced plans to reduce the number of tanks from 227 to 148 and reduce the size of the army to 73,000, which was the smallest number since the Napoleonic Wars, the report noted.

The decision sparked controversy among the Tories, with UK Chief of Staff Gen. Patrick Sanders calling it wrong to cut the army "during the war in Europe," the report read.

In March, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said that London would increase its defense budget by a total of 11 billion Pounds ($13 billion) over the next five years. The UK's defense budget will amount to almost 2.25% of its GDP by 2025.