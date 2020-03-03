UrduPoint.com
UK Defense Ministry To Support Civil Authorities In Case Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Gov't

Tue 03rd March 2020

UK Defense Ministry to Support Civil Authorities in Case of COVID-19 Pandemic - Gov't

The UK Defense Ministry will be assisting the country's civil authorities in case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic if necessary, the UK government said in its plan of action, published on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry will be assisting the country's civil authorities in case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic if necessary, the UK government said in its plan of action, published on Tuesday.

The plan includes several phases titled as Contain, Delay, Research, Mitigate. If the outbreak in the United Kingdom keeps worsening the government will shift focus from Contain to Delay, and then to Mitigate, likely straining the public services and the society at large, according to the document.

"The Ministry of Defence has put in place plans to ensure the delivery of its key operations in the UK and overseas. There are also well practised arrangements for Defence to provide support to Civil Authorities if requested," the government said.

The main task of the authorities will be preventing the virus from spreading while minimizing its social and economic effects.

"Action that would be considered could include population distancing strategies (such as school closures, encouraging greater home working, reducing the number of large scale gatherings) to slow the spread of the disease throughout the population, whilst ensuring the country's ability to continue to run as normally as possible," the government added.

The government expressed confidence in being able to provide an adequate response to a possible pandemic, citing its previous track record.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, with zero fatalities and 8 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

