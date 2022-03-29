UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Official Argues NATO Allies Supplying Arms To Ukraine Unilaterally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UK Defense Official Argues NATO Allies Supplying Arms to Ukraine Unilaterally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The UK's parliamentary under-secretary of state for the armed forces, James Heappey, argued on Monday that NATO allies were supplying Ukraine with weapons on their own.

"NATO is not the provider of lethal aid into the conflict in Ukraine... Those who are donating lethal aid and nonlethal aid to Ukraine are doing so bilaterally," Heappey said in parliament.

A lot of this is being coordinated through the UK, which has been maintaining "agile" delivery mechanisms, the minister added.

He said London felt "ambitious" about having more countries join the donor group.

Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against rebels in Ukraine's breakaway eastern provinces. In response, the Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and started to provide Ukraine with extra weapons.

