UK Defense Official Claims Some of Leaked US Papers Were Manipulated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappey said Tuesday that some of the leaked US military documents appeared to have been manipulated.

"Not all of this information apparently leaked is accurate. Colleagues will be frustrated, I know, but I am unable to tell them which bits are inaccurate as these are sensitive intelligence matters," Heappey said in parliament.

The US is investigating the leak and its authenticity, the minister said. The Pentagon has arrested US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on suspicion of leaking the highly classified papers, which exposed the scope of NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The UK sees the leak as a "concerning development," Heappey told lawmakers. He said bag searches were introduced at the Ministry of Defense main building immediately after hard documents were stolen from it last year and those measures have remained in place.