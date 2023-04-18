UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Official Claims Some Of Leaked US Papers Were Manipulated

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

UK Defense Official Claims Some of Leaked US Papers Were Manipulated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappey said Tuesday that some of the leaked US military documents appeared to have been manipulated.

"Not all of this information apparently leaked is accurate. Colleagues will be frustrated, I know, but I am unable to tell them which bits are inaccurate as these are sensitive intelligence matters," Heappey said in parliament.

The US is investigating the leak and its authenticity, the minister said. The Pentagon has arrested US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on suspicion of leaking the highly classified papers, which exposed the scope of NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The UK sees the leak as a "concerning development," Heappey told lawmakers. He said bag searches were introduced at the Ministry of Defense main building immediately after hard documents were stolen from it last year and those measures have remained in place.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Parliament Pentagon United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mob ..

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

11 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology announces participa ..

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification A ..

11 minutes ago
 European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 ..

European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 climate target

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

1 hour ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.