UK Defense Secretary Arrives In Ukraine For Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

UK Defense Secretary Arrives in Ukraine for Official Visit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is paying an official visit to Ukraine on Tuesday to boost security cooperation, the embassy in Kiev said.

"Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrived in #Kyiv for an official visit.

Strengthening cooperation between the UK and #Ukraine in defence and security is on the agenda," the embassy tweeted.

In June, Ukraine acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. Back then, Wallace hailed it as "excellent news," saying that the UK was looking forward to deepening NATO-Ukraine cooperation.

More Stories From World

