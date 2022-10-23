UK Defense Secretary Assures Russian Counterpart That Ukraine Will Not Escalate Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace assured Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone call on Sunday that Ukraine was not going to escalate the conflict.

"Minister Shoigu alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," the UK defense ministry said in a statement.

Wallace reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine and "desire to de-escalate this conflict."

"It is for Ukraine and Russia to seek resolution to the war and the UK stands ready to assist," the statement read.