UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace Says Ukraine Might Receive Warplanes From Unspecified NATO Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 11:18 PM

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace Says Ukraine Might Receive Warplanes From Unspecified NATO Country

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday discussions were underway for an Eastern European member of NATO to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday discussions were underway for an Eastern European member of NATO to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

"There is already talk, I think, of an Eastern European country supplying MiG-29s," Wallace told the LBC radio.

At the same time, Wallace said that NATO aircraft would not be sent to Kiev in the short or medium term, as "NATO is not going to enter into this conflict."

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of conflict with Russia last February.

The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the US and most EU countries.

Last week, Wallace said that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets like the Eurofighter Typhoon only after the end of the Russian military operation. The minister noted that there would be no quick deliveries of fighters at least at this stage and "almost certainly" in the next six months.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Same Kiev Wallace United Kingdom February From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s T ..

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s Tokai University

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 202 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 2023

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership w ..

Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership with Lightning Source Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls ..

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls on Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyo ..

6 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Bar ..

US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start of 2023

6 minutes ago
 US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Pro ..

US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Production Through 2025 - Boeing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.