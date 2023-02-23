UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace Says Ukraine Might Receive Warplanes From Unspecified NATO Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday discussions were underway for an Eastern European member of NATO to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

"There is already talk, I think, of an Eastern European country supplying MiG-29s," Wallace told the LBC radio.

At the same time, Wallace said that NATO aircraft would not be sent to Kiev in the short or medium term, as "NATO is not going to enter into this conflict."

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of conflict with Russia last February.

The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the US and most EU countries.

Last week, Wallace said that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets like the Eurofighter Typhoon only after the end of the Russian military operation. The minister noted that there would be no quick deliveries of fighters at least at this stage and "almost certainly" in the next six months.