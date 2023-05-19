UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Secretary Evades Questions On Missiles Supplied By UK To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday evaded questions on whether his department gave permission to Ukraine to use UK-supplied missiles to strike targets in Crimea and whether it imposed a requirement that missiles supplied to Ukraine may only be used within Ukrainian territory.

"I have had numerous discussions with my Ukrainian counterpart and other members of their government. We cover a range of topics relating to the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine," he retorted to both questions submitted by Kenny MacAskill, a member of the UK parliament and the depute leader of the Scottish Alba party.

The answers were published on the UK parliament's official website as part of the named day question program.

Besides, the minister dodged giving a straightforward answer to MacAsill's question whether his department security vetted every person from Ukraine that received training from the British armed forces since February 2022.

"The UK has trained over 15,000 recruits from Ukraine to assist the country in repelling Russia's illegal invasion," he replied both to this question and the question on whether the UK military trained any Ukrainians who were released early from prison.

On May 11, Wallace confirmed London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev. Ukraine has been using this weaponry to target Russian positions since then. The strikes have resulted in injuries among civilians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

