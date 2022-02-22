UK Defense Secretary Says JEF Forces to Hold Drills in Baltic Sea - Reports

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) will hold military drills to demonstrate the freedom of movement in the Baltic Sea

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) will hold military drills to demonstrate the freedom of movement in the Baltic Sea.

UK broadcaster Sky news cited Wallace as saying that the JEF's countries will hold preventive military drills to demonstrate freedom of movement in the Baltic Sea.

The UK-led JEF coalition was established in 2014 and consists of armed forces of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and the UK. The coalition may be integrated to NATO in the shortests possible time if the necessity arises.