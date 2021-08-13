UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Secretary Says US Forces Withdrawal From Afghanistan Creates Lots Of Problems

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:09 PM

The US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan will create lots of problems that the international community will have to deal with, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News

"I have been pretty blunt about it publicly.

That is quite a rare thing when it comes to the US decision, but strategically it causes a lot of problems and I think for the international community this is very difficult, what we are seeing today," Wallace said.

"We are all as an international community paying the consequences of that," Wallace added.

