UK Defense Secretary Says Visited Kiev to Discuss Further Military Aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he had visited Kiev to discuss further security assistance to Ukraine.

"Delighted to have visited my good friend Oleksii Reznikov @oleksiireznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and help to Ukraine. Our support to their fight against Russian aggression goes from strength to strength and will continue all through 2023 and beyond!" Wallace said on Twitter.

The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was planning to inform world leaders about providing Kiev with 2.3 billion Pounds ($2.6 billion) in security assistance in 2023.

During her speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Truss pledged to sustain or increase UK's military assistance to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.