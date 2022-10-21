MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he would not run for prime minister, but would support the candidacy of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier in the week, UK Prime Minister and the leader of the UK Conservative Party Liz Truss announced her resignation, noting that she would remain as head of the cabinet until her successor was elected. Truss was in office for only 44 days, becoming the shortest-serving premier in British history. Then there were reports that Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7, could nominate his candidacy for the upcoming election.

"As the Party starts the process of looking for a new leader, I would like to put on the record that I will not be letting my name go forward as a candidate. I am privileged to be the UK Defence Secretary and the current threat requires stability in that office," Wallace tweeted.

According to Sky news, the minister indicated that he was likely to support Johnson's nomination.