UK Defense Secretary Visits Ukraine - Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited Ukraine on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

"Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP today visited Ukraine to reaffirm Britain's enduring support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry tweeted, adding that Wallace held his first summit with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.