UK Defense Secretary Wallace Could Leave Government This Fall - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace could resign from his post this upcoming fall, The Times reports.

Wallace, 53, is considering whether to stand down from government after four years as defense secretary, the newspaper said on Friday.

Wallace could leave the government during the reshuffle that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning this fall, The Times specified.

Possible candidates for the post of UK defense secretary include Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the United Kingdom's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, the newspaper said.