UK Defense Secretary Wallace Says Planning to Resign This Fall - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace would resign at the expected cabinet reshuffle in the fall and refrain from taking part in the next general election, The Times reported on Saturday, citing the secretary.

Wallace told the newspaper that he had informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his decision as early as on June 16 and planned to make an announcement later in summer. However, the secretary had do it earlier due to a media leak about his intentions, according to The Times.

"I'm not standing next time," Wallace told The Times as regard the next general election in the UK, while also ruling out deliberately resigning "prematurely" to force a by-election.

The defense secretary added that his next job could be a total break from both politics and defense.

Earlier in the week, The Times reported that Wallace was considering whether to stand down from government after four years as defense secretary during the cabinet reshuffle Sunak is planning to carry out this fall.

Possible candidates for the post of UK defense secretary include Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat and Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the newspaper said.