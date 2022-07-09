UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Secretary Wallace To Stay Out Of Conservative Leadership Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 07:10 PM

UK Defense Secretary Wallace to Stay Out of Conservative Leadership Race

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Saturday that he decided against running for leadership of the Conservative Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Saturday that he decided against running for leadership of the Conservative Party.

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support," Wallace said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Sky news reported that Wallace, a clear favorite in the potential race among party members, was discussing the possibility to run for leadership. A snap YouGov polling of 716 Conservative party members revealed that he topped the list with 13% of the vote.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced Johnson to step down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

