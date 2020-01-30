UrduPoint.com
UK Defense Spending In Wales Surpasses $1.3 Bln For 1st Time - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

UK Defense Spending in Wales Surpasses $1.3 Bln for 1st Time - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The UK Defense Ministry increased its military spending in Wales in 2019, passing the threshold of one billion Pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first time, according to the defense expenditure report published on Thursday.

"Ministry of Defence figures published today (30 January) show that the department's procurement spend in Wales increased from £960m [$1.2 billion] in 2017-18 to £1.08bn [$1.

4 billion] last year - an increase in per capita spending from £310 [405] to £350 [458]," the ministry said in a statement.

The country also increased its procurement in Scotland as well.

"New figures today show Ministry of Defence (MOD) procurement spend in Scotland has risen to £1.76 billion [$2.3 billion] in 2018/19, the fifth year running there has been an increase," the ministry said.

According to the UK government, approximately 7,700 jobs are now being supported via defense spending.

