UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Defense Staff Chief Says Events Like Black Sea Incident Could Trigger War - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

UK Defense Staff Chief Says Events Like Black Sea Incident Could Trigger War - Reports

Events such as this week's incident in the Black Sea involving a Royal Navy vessel could lead to a miscalculation that triggers a full-blown war as a result of an "unwarranted escalation" between the UK and Russia, Gen. Nick Carter, the UK chief of defense staff, said on Friday, as quoted by UK media outlets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Events such as this week's incident in the Black Sea involving a Royal Navy vessel could lead to a miscalculation that triggers a full-blown war as a result of an "unwarranted escalation" between the UK and Russia, Gen. Nick Carter, the UK chief of defense staff, said on Friday, as quoted by UK media outlets.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a UK destroyer had crossed the Russian border and went three kilometers into Russian waters in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, a Russian border patrol ship fired a warning shot, and a Su-24M aircraft carried out a "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

UK defense officials have denied that any warning shots were fired, but Carter said that events such as these could escalate tensions further.

"The thing that keeps me awake in bed at night is a miscalculation that comes from unwarranted escalation. The sort of thing we saw in the Black Sea on Wednesday is the sort of thing it could come from," Carter said, as quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

The chief of the UK defense staff said that both sides were playing a cat and mouse game, the newspaper reported.

The armed forces of Russia and China are also "evolving at pace," Carter was quoted as saying, adding that these were "worrisome" developments for the United Kingdom.

The UK ambassador in Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday following the incident in the Black Sea one day earlier.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Lead United Kingdom Border Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab University extends online admission date

22 seconds ago

PU faculty member honoured

23 seconds ago

Court extends physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehm ..

4 minutes ago

President urges world to take notice of illegal sa ..

4 minutes ago

Container ship ablaze in Indian Ocean, crewman mis ..

4 minutes ago

EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.