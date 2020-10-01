UK Defense Staff Chief Unveils New Operating Concept to Counter 'Authoritarian Rivals'

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Defense Staff Chief Gen. Nick Carter has presented a new operating concept for a fundamental overhaul of the military thinking to counter "authoritarian rivals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 01st October, 2020) UK Defense Staff Chief Gen. Nick Carter has presented a new operating concept for a fundamental overhaul of the military thinking to counter "authoritarian rivals."

"Our authoritarian rivals see the strategic context as a continuous struggle in which non-military and military instruments are used unconstrained by any distinction between peace and war. These regimes believe that they are already engaged in an intense form of conflict that is predominantly political rather than kinetic. Their strategy of 'political warfare' is designed to undermine cohesion, to erode economic, political and social resilience, and to compete for strategic advantage in key regions of the world," Carter said in a keynote speech at the Policy Exchange think tank on Wednesday.

According to the defense staff chief, the "authoritarian rivals" aim to "win without going to war" by breaking the West's willpower and attacking its way of life, while "using attacks below the threshold that would prompt a war-fighting response."

"We are exposed through our openness," he stated.

Among the countries that allegedly use these methods, Carter mentioned Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

"Russia has used cyber and information attacks against its opponents regularly in the last few years. Notable examples included Ukraine's financial and energy sectors in 2017 and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2018. Iran and North Korea are following suit," the defense official argued.

The general called for military to "fundamentally change our thinking if we are not to be overwhelmed" and went on to launch the Integrated Operating Concept, which makes a distinction between "operating" and "war-fighting."

"This [concept] recognises the need to compete below the threshold of war in order to deter war, and to prevent one's adversaries from achieving their objectives in fait accompli strategies. As we have seen in the Crimea, Ukraine, Libya and further afield," he said.

Carter also highlighted the needs to modernize, shift "from an industrial age of platforms to an information age of systems" as well as to continue building alliances and enhancing interoperability.

Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of its cyberwarfare and interference in internal affairs of other countries as groundless.